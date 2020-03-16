Over the weekend, Local Defence Unit personnel have shot dead three people including a police officer,an armoury man and another civilian who were allegedly involved in armed robbery

The incident happened last night at around 10pm when the Rubaga LDU battalion swung into action in Nankinga zone, Bunamwaya, Makindye Ssabagabo in Wakiso district following an intelligence tip off of a pending armed robbery.

“The intelligence information was that the robbers were moving in a Toyota harrier and were targeting an airport taxi carrying a woman from abroad,” a source told the Nile Post.

Meanwhile,the LDU personnel kept monitoring the situation and when the Toyota Harrier blocked the airport taxi, the thugs jumped out and put the the driver of the taxi on gunpoint.

“The LDU personnel who had been following shot at them killing three of them instantly.”

It was later found out that one of the deceased was putting on army uniform bearing sergeant ranks but close examination indicated that he was a police officer identified as Ambrose Byereta who is at the rank of constable.

Another suspect was identified as Fred Turyomunsi allegedly working in the armoury at the police headquarters whereas the third suspect,a civilian who was donning an army jacket has only been identified as Fred.

It is said that both vehicles disappeared from the scene during the shootout by are being looked for by security.

At the scene,a police pistol was recovered.

The LDU spokesperson, Maj.Bilal Katamba confirmed the incident but noted investigations into the same are still ongoing.

Despite some flaws,Local Defence Unit personnel have greatly helped in reducing crime in Kampala Metropolitan area districts of Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso where they are deployed together with police to carry out operations and patrols.

“These LDUs have done a great job. The ones who were recruited first and passed out are already doing a good job at fighting criminality in several parts of the country. So far over 2000 criminals have been arrested with the help of LDUs and many of them are being prosecuted in courts of law,” the commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu said last year.