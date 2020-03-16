Police has said they have beefed up their presence at the ungazetted entry points to Uganda after intelligence information indicated that many travellers from restricted countries are using other border points to enter the country to avoid being quarantined.

The Health minister, Dr.Ruth Aceng last week announced that travellers from 16 countries coming into Uganda will be put under mandatory quarantine at their own cost for two weeks following an increase in the number of new cases registered per day and cumulative number of cases of Coronavirus in those countries.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said they have stepped up monitoring the unofficial border points after intelligence information indicating that they are being used to access the country.

“Prevailing intelligence indicates that travellers are avoiding vigorous health procedures at Entebbe international airport and other gazette border points,”Enanga said.

“They instead travel by road through neighbouring countries like Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan to access the country .”

Despite a number of gazetted entry points, Uganda has a vast porous borderline making it easy for people to enter the country through the unofficial channels.

The police mouthpiece however noted that they are closely monitoring the development to ensure Uganda is safe and secure because a number of travellers especially from Europe and Asia had started using unofficial routes.

“We are working closely with the ministry of health and other partner agencies to create border monitoring teams,”Enanga said.

He said the monitoring teams including Regional Police Commanders, RDCs,DISOs,GISOs, District health officers and Local Council leaders have been put on high alert.

Restrictions

The countries affected by the restrictions announced last week include Italy, San Marino, South Korea, France, China, Germany, Spain, Belgium, USA, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Iran, Austria and Malaysia.

“Six countries previously in category two, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, and United States of America have moved to category one because of the increase in the number of new cases per day and cumulative number of cases,” Dr Aceng said.

According to government after 14 days of quarantine on arrival in Uganda,travellers from the mentioned countries are declared free of the deadly Coronavirus if they d9nt exhibit any symptoms.

Coronavirus symptoms include flu and cough and eventually grow into respiratory complications and high fever.