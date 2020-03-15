Uganda whitewashed their counterparts in Tanzania in the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women World Cup qualifying game played at Lugogo on Saturday.

Coming into the game, the visitors had carried 2-1 advantage after the game in Dar-es-Salaam but on Saturday, Uganda put up a spectacular show to outwit them in a five-goal thriller.

In front of a fully packed StarTimes stadium, Uganda scored five times in the Tanzanian goal as Fauzia Najjemba, Margaret Kunihira, Hadijja Nandago, Grace Aluka, and skipper Juliet Nalukenge were on a scoring spree to inflict pain on the Tanzanians whose goalkeeper was only relegated to picking balls from her net.

The result ensured Uganda registered their first-ever win against Tanzania in a 6-2 aggregate but also saw them advance to the playoffs where they will face Cameroon that outwitted Sao Tome and Principe.

Uganda Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga(GK), Samalie Nakachwa (Gillian Akadinda), Sumaya Komuntale, Bira Naddunga, Grace Aluka, Shamira Nalugya, Catherine Nagadya(Zaitun Namaganda), Hadijja Nandago(Gloria Namugerwa), Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Margret Kunihira