Men will always give excuses when caught with their pants down. Yet there are some terrible ones which only a fool can believe. Here are five of them.

I need more sex than you do

A high sex drive is an excuse that womanizers will often use to justify their philandering while they’re supposed to be in a committed relationship. The thing is, a high sex drive does not equate to a lack of self-control. And if you know that you can’t control yourself, just be single.

I wasn’t happy

It’s always interesting when people use relationship dissatisfaction as an excuse for infidelity. People who are truly unhappy with their partners just leave the relationship.

I can’t help it

People who don’t want to be held accountable for their actions will try to convince you that their urges are much stronger than their ability to show restraint and their desire to be faithful.

You made me feel insecure

It’s common practice for some cheaters to blame their partners for their conduct. A reason that is often recycled is that the faithful partner did something to make the unfaithful partner insecure so they went out and got their ego stroked elsewhere.

Most of the time, the unfaithful partner’s insecurities have nothing to do with the faithful partner, but it’s easier to do terrible things and then blame someone else than it is to do the self-work required to be a better person.

I thought you were cheating too

If a person truly thought that their partner was cheating, the logical thing for them to do would be to express their concerns or simply leave the relationship if the trust is actually the issue. Most of the time, “I thought you were cheating too” is just a diversion tactic.