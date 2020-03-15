The government has warned schools against stopping parents from visiting their children on visitation days over the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Health Minister, Dr. Ruth Aceng, it makes no sense stopping parents from visiting their children on visitation days.

“Schools should remain open and parents should be left to access their children on visitation days,” Aceng said.

The minister said by keeping parents away from their children on visitation days, there will be anxiety caused and will do more harm than good to children who will be more worried that study.

“We have developed guidelines for mass gatherings and distributed them. Schools are encouraged to follow them while allowing parents to visit their children.”

The Education Ministry spokesperson, Patrick Muyinda emphasized the need for schools to adhere to the prevention guidelines put in place other than stopping parents from visiting children.

The development comes barely a week after several schools stopped parents from visiting their children over coronavirus fears.

St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) and Namugongo Girls Boarding Primary School among other schools this week made decrees in regards to coronavirus.

According to a circular from SMACK headteacher Doedati Aganyira, Senior one and Senior 5 class days have been suspended as well as all other inter-school sports competitions.

“Following the Ministry of Health’s press statement dated 07, March 2020, on the current coronavirus threat across the world, SMACK management has found it prudent to suspend all visits and invitations of the school until further notice,” the circular dated March 12, read in part.

According to circular, social events have been suspended as well as any other activities that involve students engaging with other schools.

“Please bear with us as we jointly fight the potential spread of the virus in our school,” the circular continues.

Another notice from Namugongo Girls Boarding Primary School indicates that all visits to the children have been indefinitely suspended.

Health Ministry guidelines

Avoid touching surfaces unnecessarily.

Wash hands with soap often.

Sneeze responsibly in tissue and get rid of them immediately.

Use sanitizers.

Avoid crowded places.