Friday night was a nostalgic night for Irish Clansmen in Uganda as they celebrated their traditional Irish holiday; Saint Patrick’s Day at the Kololo based Irish pub, Otters Bar.

Guests who attended the green-themed event were treated to a night fueled with lots fun and exciting activities such as Irish music by Bachram, an Irish band, Irish foods, Irish dancing and the beer that was home away from home, The Guinness Draught, fittingly served to cheery and delighted guests.

Amid the fears and anxieties of the spread of the Corona Virus pandemic, celebrations of the Irish holiday went on here in Uganda despite the cancelation in Ireland.

Speaking to journalists, the Irish Ambassador, William Carlos shared his excitement upon being able to celebrate St Patrick’s Day here in Uganda.

“Uganda is probably among the very few countries around the world that are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. It is special to us and we are grateful to have been able to celebrate it with friends and family,” said Carlos.

The highlight of the night was when Irish Dancers Ronan Kelly, a five time Irish Dancing World Champion and Gemma Holmes took over the stage to show off their famous Irish moves that attracted thunderous cheers and applause from the already merry crowd.