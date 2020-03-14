The Ministry of Health has clarified that the woman who was found self quarantined in a room at Royal Complex, Luwum Street in downtown Kampala has no symptoms of Coronavirus.

Earlier, people within the building and its surroundings had alerted the ministry officials to come to their rescue after realizing that the unidentified woman had spent close to a week in solitary confinement.

It is reported that this specific woman had recently returned to the country.

A video that went viral on social media yesterday had a voice-over of a male who insinuated that there was coronavirus in Uganda already.

“For everyone out there, we have Coronavirus in Uganda. How come someone stays in this room for a whole week with coronavirus? What is wrong with our government?” he wondered.

However, the ministry of health has insisted there is no coronavirus after the woman was found without any symptoms.

“Contrary to the various social media posts that have been circulating, the Ministry of Health would like to clarify that our teams used a vehicle and ambulance belonging to Infectious Diseases Institute (IDI) to approach the said premises,” a statement from Ministry of Health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona reads in part.

Ainebyoona said that when the officials reached said room, the lady occupant revealed that she was undergoing self-quarantine as any other person who has just returned from the flagged high-risk countries with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The team’s assessment found out this lady had no signs and symptoms but recommended she completes her period of self-quarantine. They will continue monitoring her until when she gets a certificate of completing Self-quarantine,” he added.

The Infectious Diseases Institute has since reiterated that it didn’t evacuate any suspected patient from downtown, Kampala.

“The Ministry of Health has not registered any case of COVID-19.”