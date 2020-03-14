Busongora South legislator Jackson Mbaju one of the seven legislators that recently returned from South Korea one of the most affected countries with Coronavirus has opposed the Speaker’s decision to expel his colleague Anthony Akol from the Thursday Parliamentary sitting saying it was uncalled for.

He said there is need for all legislators to be self-quarantined inclusive of the Speaker saying that since their return from one of the most affected country they have met and socialized with all of them.

This would mean the entire parliament would have to shut down.

On Thursday, the Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga expelled Anthony Akol out of Parliamentary chambers and said he should be self-quarantined for 14 days because he was not screened at Entebbe International airport while coming from South Korea one of the most affected countries with Coronavirus

Other legislators called for the postponement of the Parliamentary sittings.

Yesterday, Kenya confirmed a case of coronavirus raising the possibility that it could be here soon.