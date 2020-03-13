Mwanga II court in Mengo has remanded seven people accused of having masterminded the murder of Maria Nagirinya last year.

Nagirinya,a social worker was kidnapped together with her part time driver Ronald Kitayimbwa as they drove home in Busega and killed on the night of August 28,2019.

The bodies were later recovered from Mukono.

On Friday, Sharif Mpanga, Sadat Kateregga ,Raymond Okori, Coporiyamu Kasolo alias Arsenal, Johnson Lubega, Nassif Kalyango and Hassan Kisekka were committed to High Court for trial.

All the seven suspects are facing six counts including two for murder, two for aggravated robbery and two for kidnap with intent to murder Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa.

Prosecution states that on the August 28, 2019 at Nabisasiro zone in Rubaga Division in Kampala and Mukono District, the seven and others still at large with intent to murder, kidnapped Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa.

The suspects are also said to have used violence to rob Nagirinya of her motor vehicle, mobile phone and cash amounting to Shs260,000 and also proceeded to rob Kitayimbwa of his mobile phone and cash.

Evidence

Prosecution intends to rely on charge and caution statements recorded from the accused in which they admitted the charges.

“The state will rely on CCTV footage which was captured as Nagirinya’s vehicle Reg number UBA 570v was being driven at a high speed from Lungujja being accompanied by a motorcycle,”reads in part the indictment signed by the acting Principal State Attorney Safina Bileke.

“The state will also rely on the post mortem reports for both accused which listed the cause of death as head injury following blunt trauma.”

Prosecution will also rely on phone printouts and mobile money transactions on top of a number witnesses line up to pin the accused.