Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Kenya.

The patient, the CS said in a statement, tested positive yesterday had travelled from Ohio in US via London to Nairobi has been isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital and is in a stable condition.

“The government has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient… who is stable,” said health Kagwe.

Details later…

