The Uganda Police Force has said the arrested former Security Minister Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde will face treason charges over his comments regarding the icy relationship between Uganda and Rwanda.

In a statement on Friday morning, the police spokesperson,Fred Enanga, said the former spymaster’s utterances were out of order.

“The arrest follows his utterances in a series of radio and television interviews, which seek to foster hatred that might lead to inter-community violence, fomenting and glorifying violence in general,”Enanga said.

While appearing on NBS TV last week, Tumukunde said he would support the Kigali establishment to overthrow Museveni’s government.

According to Police, this tantamounts to treason and he must answer charges.

“He in addition, calls on the support of a neighboring country to support him in removing the current leadership with or without the ballot. He is therefore, being charged under Sections 23 (2) b and 23 (3) b, of the Penal code Act, which deals with instigating persons to invade the Republic of Uganda and inciting any persons to make a mutinous assembly,”Enanga said.

Tumukunde was arrested on Thursday evening from his home in Kololo before he wrote a statement at CID headquarters in Kibuli .

He was later detained at the Special Investigations Division in Kireka where he spent the night.

The police publicist said the country’s number one priority is safety and security of citizens and anyone who threatens this is an enemy.

“We would like to thank our task teams for their swift action, upon recognizing the impact of the inflammatory and provocative rhetoric by the suspect on members of the armed forces and the wider public.”

“This should also act as a deterrent to others who would like to promote views that seek to naturalize violence in our country, Uganda.”