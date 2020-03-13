The Ministry of Health (MoH) has received health equipment worth shs 200m to enhance Uganda’s preparedness in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

The equipment, according to Minister of Health Dr Ruth Aceng, was donated by Resolve to Save Lives, a global health initiative based in the United States of America with support from Infectious Disease Institute (IDI) of Makerere University.

“We received the equipment this morning and we are sure that it will boast our preparedness against the coronavirus,” Minister Aceng confirmed.

The equipment will now be sent to Entebbe International Airport and Busia, Mpondwe among other border points of entry to help the health workers screen and identify travelers who might be infected with the virus.

IDI will also train more health workers to enhance their existing knowledge and skills on case management and surveillance for the virus.

Uganda, to date, has no confirmed cases of the virus although it remains on high alert as the virus continues to spread with confirmed cases in more than 100 countries world wide.

Kenya, on Friday morning became the latest African country to confirm a case, a Kenyan national who traveled to Kenya from United States of America through London.

Uganda suspended flights from over 16 countries in Europe and the United States with travelers from these countries put under a mandatory quarantine of at least 14 days as recommended by the World Health Organization.