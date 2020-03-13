One pupil died and 28 others were injured following the collapse of a classroom at Nakwasi Primary school in Butaleja district.

Namygawe Mwajuma, a P3 pupil died when she was hit by fragments of a collapsing classroom wall after a storm ravaged the area yesterday.

The injured were rushed to Busokwe hospital.

John Banja one of the teachers said the pupils were winding up the day at the time of the incident although majority of them pupils had left.

“We dismissed the pupils after realizing that the weather was changing but others were still completing their work,” Banja said

“We were in the office when some pupils came to inform us that their colleagues were dying. When we went to the classroom we found the bricks had fallen on them. Wee managed to pick them out but unfortunately one died.”

The two roomed structure housed a girls dormitory and P3 class but fortunately no pupil was in the dormitory at the time.

Harriet Nabwire, another teacher attributed the tragedy to poor and inadequate facilities.

“We have written several reports to the district to construct at least another building but there has been no response,” she said.

The school has been closed indefinitely.