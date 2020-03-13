A total of 84 pupils from Kagumu Primary School in Kagumu sub-county, Kibuku district were last night rushed to Kibuku Health Centre IV after eating what is feared to be poisoned food.

Fortunately by press time, no death had been reported. All 84 pupils are in the primary seven class, boarding section.

They were first rushed to KADO but were later referred to Kibuku health facility for further management. KADO is the health facility owned by the Kagumu Development Organisation, an NGO.

Leticia Nabirye, the district inspector of schools Kibuku, confirmed the incident.

She said, ‘’It’s true I received a call at about 9pm from a health worker notifying me of the incident and I rushed to the hospital where I found that some pupils were recovering and others were still unconscious.’’

Nabirye said that some of the students told her that they started suffering from upset stomachs immediately after eating the posho prepared for supper. They said that the posho had a bitter taste and smelt like soap.

Worried parents have thronged the health centre to check on the condition of their children.

The Kibuku health centre in-charge Dr Rashid Simya declined to comment on the incident.

More details to follow