A number of schools in Uganda have suspended visitations and social events over coronavirus fears.

In the latest development, follows an announcement from St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) and Namugongo Girls Boarding Primary School among other schools that have made the decree.

According to a circular from SMACK headteacher Doedati Aganyira, Senior one and Senior 5 class days have been suspended as well as all other inter-school sports competitions.

“Following the Ministry of Health’s press statement dated 07, March 2020, on the current coronavirus threat across the world, SMACK management has found it prudent to suspend all visits and invitations of the school until further notice,” the circular dated March 12, reads in part.

According to circular, social events have been suspended as well as any other activities that involve students engaging with other schools.

“Please bear with us as we jointly fight the potential spread of the virus in our school,” the circular continues.

Another notice from Namugongo Girls Boarding Primary School indicates that all visits to the children have been indefinitely suspended.

In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.

Further communication will be made following those meetings.