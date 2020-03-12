Two unidentified foreigners have been kidnapped by an unknown group of people near Karuma dam in Kiryandongo district, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to the Aswa region Police spokesperson Jimmy Okema, the incident happened at around 3:00 pm on Thursday as a group of foreigners travelling to Arua were kidnapped from the main road.

“It happened at 3:30 this afternoon when a vehicle UAY 061Z from Kampala traveling to Arua was diverted 20km from Karuma bridge. We are still finding out who did it, “Okema told the Nile Post.

He said the victims include the driver and an unspecified number of foreigners. He, however, noted that security has cordoned off the area.

“We have cordoned all exits of the highway and we will get to the bottom of it.

This website understands that a team of commandos from the Counter-Terrorism police unit has been sent to help rescue the hostages.

Meanwhile, a crisis security meeting is currently ongoing at the Police headquarters to get to the bottom of the problem.

In attendance according to a source is the Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF, Gen. David Muhoozi and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence chief, Brig. Abel Kandiho.

The latest development comes a few days after the New Vision, the government newspaper reported that security had arrested the kingpin in the kidnap of an American tourist and her guide last year in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Since the April 2019 incident, security has been beefed up in all national parks.