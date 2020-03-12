The army has arrested presidential hopeful and former Security Minister Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde from his home in Kololo.

On Thursday evening, a group of UPDF soldiers surrounded the home of the former spymaster before he was later driven away to an unknown destination.

“My offices and residence are under siege. I am being put under house arrest over presumed treason charges,”the former spymaster tweeted.

The UPDF spokesperson is yet to issue a statement in regards the matter.

A source has told the Nile Post that the former spymaster has been driven to Kibuli CID headquarters to record a statement and he might be detained at the Special Investigations Division in Kireka where he will spend a night.

The development comes barely two weeks since Tumukunde who in 2016 campaigned for President Museveni expressed interest in standing against him in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

Last week, the former Security Minister wrote to the Electoral Commission indicating that he wanted to consult voters on his presidential bid.

The Electoral Commission chairman, Justice Simon Byabakama has since given him a green light to consult.

This will not be the first time the controversial retired UPDF general is arrested.

In 2005, Tumukunde was arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye and charged with abuse of office and spreading harmful propaganda stemming from his comments while appearing on various political shows on radio and said it was time for Museveni to retire that the army leadership said were adverse