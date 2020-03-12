President Museveni was awarded the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) order of merit Award yesterday by Mustapha Berraf at State House Entebbe.

“I am honored to receive the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa(ANOCA) order of merit award. This prestigious award was presented to me by ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf at State House Entebbe,” Museveni wrote in a tweet.

Berraf who hails from Algeria is Uganda for the 55th ANOCA Executive Board Meeting held at Sheraton Kampala Hotel between Saturday 7 to 9 March 2020.

“We would like to count on the leadership of President of the republic of Uganda to ensure that, in accordance to with the statement of the United Nations, the call for Olympic Truce does not remain as mere empty words. May our athletes find moments of peace and quiet for better preparation and participation to the games, free of all the consecutive stress linked to various conflicts,” Mr. Berraf was quoted in the media at the55th ANOCA Executive Board Meeting.

ANOCA is an international organization that unites the 54 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Africa.

It is the umbrella organisation responsible for protecting and advancing the interests of NOCs, and for supporting their mission to promote the Olympic Values on continent.

It is currently headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria. It serves as the successor to Standing Committee of African Sports founded in 1965 in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.