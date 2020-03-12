Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has suspended a member of parliament for sarcastically bragging about passing the airport without being checked for Coronavirus.

The speaker directed Kilak North County MP, Anthony Akol to exit the parliamentary chambers after the legislator revealed that he returned from South Korea recently but no one checked him at the airport.

South Korea has registered 7,869 cases of Coronavirus and 66 deaths.

Akol is said to have returned from South Korea on March 5th and it took today’s plenary to discover that he left the airport unchecked.

“I’ve ordered Kilak North County MP, Anthony Akol, to exit the plenary chambers, immediately. This followed his disclosure, while giving a point of info, that he had returned from South Korea on 5th March this year but had not been checked for the Coronavirus,” Kadaga said.

Kadaga also advisded members of parliament to desist from unnecessary travels until at a time when it is safe.

“The plenary is underway. I’ve disclosed that the Inter-Parliamentary Union conference due in April has been cancelled because of the raging Corona virus. Also cancelled is the Russian Federation Parliament, which was to be held in June. MPs must desist from unnecessary travel,” she said.

President Museveni has recently asked Ugandans to present themselves to doctors at the airport or seek to quarantine in case they are coming from countries that are affected by coronavirus.

According to Museveni, it would be easier to fight coronavirus first by precautionary behavior.