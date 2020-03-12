South African singer Mhinga Ntobezedwa Machaka Yvonne commonly known as Chaka Chaka has refuted claims by Ugandan authorities that her ‘deportation’ from Uganda 2 months ago was because she possessed a wrong Visa.

Chaka Chaka was on December 31, asked to leave the country ahead of her performance at the enkuuka show in Mengo.

Police claimed that the singer did not apply for a work visa that would allow her to “engage in any income-generating activity in the country’.

Chaka Chaka who still insists was not deported has said she had all the required paperwork.

“I had all my papers, I have come to Uganda to perform several times, I have traveled to New York, London, Germany. The whole thing of a wrong visa is a blue lie,” she said.

“I will not rest until I know what exactly happened because it is my reputation and I do love the people of Uganda very much. I would love to come back and perform in Uganda only if things are done correctly and my name is cleared,” she added.

Chaka Chaka said that she has invited her Ugandan promoters Abitex to South Africa and ‘sort out all these problems’.

Chaka became the first international musician to endorse People Power founder Bobi Wine. On her most recent visit to Uganda, she praised Bobi Wine and referred to him as “the new Mandela”

Born in 1965, she was the first black child to appear on South African Television as a performer in 1981.

Since then she has been at the forefront of South African music for her songs like Umqoombothi (African beer) which is popular from South to Eastern Africa.

Because of her popularity and musical impact in the times of South Africa’s independence struggle, she was given the title the “Princess of Africa”.

She has performed for various notable figures including Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Bill Clinton, South African President Thabo Mbeki among others.