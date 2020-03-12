Arsenal managerMikel Artetatested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night, according to a statement on the club’sofficial website.

In the statement,Arsenaldetailed the measures taken to protect those who had been in close contact with Arteta and prevent further spread of the virus:

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.”

The Gunners also believe those who weren’t in contact with Arteta can return to work in a few days. Meanwhile, a deep clean of club facilities, including the London Colney training base, has been promised

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is. Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Head of football Raul Sanllehi added: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

We will work with Public Health England on the next steps in regard to our facilities and staff, and with the Premier League, Football Association and relevant clubs around our forthcoming matches in the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup.

Arsenal says they will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates.

“We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible.”