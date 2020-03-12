A few months to the 2021 elections, the NRM leadership in Southern Africa has resolved to send a 400 man team to campaign for President Museveni as he seeks for another term.

The resolutions were made during a three –day conference held in South Africa and hosted over 150 delegates to strategize on how to canvas for Museveni’s votes.

According to Isma Luzige, the NRM Southern Africa Chapter, the conference resolved that they should fund Museveni’s campaigns as well as sending teams on the ground to mobilise supporters.

“It was resolved that we send a 400 man team and 20 vehicles to canvas for President Museveni’s votes. These will traverse various parts of the country mobilizing support for the NRM presidential candidate,”Luzige said.

The NRM Southern Africa Chapter is in charge of South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Zimbabwe and Zambia and members in November endorsed Museveni as the party sole candidate for the 2021 elections.

Luzige said the conference attended by provincial leaders, district leaders and National Executive Committee members for the NRM Southern Africa Chapter also resolved to mobilise for funds that will finance the 2021 campaigns.

“We also agreed to start recruiting cadres for the NRM as we head into the 2021 elections. We will be moving to various parts in Southern Africa registering new members but also teaching them about our ideology,” he said.