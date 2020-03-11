The Premier League has decided to postpone Wednesday’s match between Manchester City and Arsenal over coronavirus fears.

The top-flight clash, which had already been delayed due to respective cup commitments, is the latest European fixture to be interrupted by COVID-19.

A decision to postpone the game was made after it was revealed Arsenal staff had come into contact with Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“Tonight’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed as a precautionary measure following the announcement on Tuesday that Evangelos Marinakis has contracted COVID-19,” a statement from the Premier League read on Wednesday.

“Thirteen days ago, Olympiacos played Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Europa League and Mr Marinakis, the Greek club’s owner, met with several Arsenal squad members and staff.

“Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening, Wednesday 11 March, to give time to fully assess the situation.

“The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight’s match will be rearranged.

“We understand this will cause inconvenience and cost to fans planning to attend the game but Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed that the short notice of Mr Marinakis’ infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk.

“All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League currently has no plans to postpone any other matches.”