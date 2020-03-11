Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the club has confirmed.

A statement from the Italian giants said the 25-year-old was currently “asymptomatic”, and Juventus are instigating quarantine procedures.

The side trained together on Wednesday (local time), although superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was absent.

He has chosen to remain in his home Portugal island of Madeira.

The club stated: “Cristiano Ronaldo did not train and remains in Madeira pending developments related to the current health emergency.”

Juventus leads the Serie A – though all games have been postponed for a month – and are still in the Champions League.

But the latest concerning development throws their participation in Europe’s top contest into doubt.

Source