Rubaga South Member of parliament and artiste Kato Lubwama has praised singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool for the way he handled the bottle-throwing incident at Cindy Sanyu’s concert in Lugogo.

According to Lubwama, Bebe Cool has ‘immunized’ the contempt from audiences that have made it a habit to target artistes with bottle missiles during stage performances.

“I congratulate Bebe Cool for immunizing against audience contempt. We told people to be disciplined, not to throw things but they do such things. They threw bottles and he (Bebe Cool) refused to go off stage then they started singing with him, they are lunatics,” he said.

Lubwama lashed out at the bottle throwers and at the same time said that Bebe Cool showed a good gesture to forgive those who hurled bottles at him.

“If he stage-managed the whole thing, I salute him because it looked so nice. It looked real and beautiful,” he added.