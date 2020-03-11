The investigations into the mismanagement of the departed asian properties hang in balance after MPs on the select Committee of Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) discovered that key documents and caveats are missing.

Some of the MPs suspect that the documents were destroyed by officials within the Custodian Board to foil the ongoing investigations.

It is close to six months since the select committee was instituted to investigate the alleged misappropriation of Asian properties but their investigation may run into a brick wall following the new revelations.

The chairperson of the select committee Ibrahim Kasozi disclosed that he planted spies within the Custodian Board and they have pinned a one Irene Apiyo Juru, the head of archives at the board, for masterminding this fraud to fail the investigations.

“I received a phone call from some Indians bragging that we will not achieve our objective because he doubted if we will ever glance at the original key documents we were interested in,” Kasozi said.

George William Bizibu, the executive director of the Custodian Board said that this act of malice by insiders within the board should be investigated.

“It is really a pity that mafias have been using our staff to spoil all the necessary information we are interested in. Let police do its work we get the culprits,” Bizibu said.

Apiyo denied the allegations saying she had turned in all the necessary documents.

By press time, she had been handed over to the CID attached to parliament to record a statement on the allegations.