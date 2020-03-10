A woman who confessed to stealing offertory worth Shs 643,0000 has been ordered to pay a fine of Shs 250,000 by Kampala City Hall Court.

Judith Nanangwe, a housewife and resident of Seeta, Mukono district was remanded to Luzira prison last Tuesday with her newborn baby after she pleaded guilty to the charge of theft which she committed at Watoto Church, Ntinda on March 1, 2020.

She admitted that she stole an offertory bag containing Shs 643,000 using a bag similar in color and design.

According to the charge sheet, the stolen offertory bag contained cash Shs643,000, the property of Watoto Church, Ntinda branch.

This, however, is not the first incident theft of offertory at a religious institution.

An unidentified thug broke into the chapel on the night of August 11th, 2019 and made off with an unspecified amount of money, a laptop, and extension cables, boxes where the offertory for mother Mary and Radio Maria are kept, among other things