Women Rotarians have appealed to the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga to urge government to ratify the African Union cross border convention commonly referred to as the Niamey Convention on the premise that it will reduce the cross border conflicts.

The Convention aims at promoting cross border relations at local, sub-regional and regional levels taking into account matters of demarcation, dispute resolution and socio-economic relations.

Women Rotarians were concerned that lives and property have been lost due to cross border conflicts on Ugandan borders and that ratifying of the convention could be the solution.

“We, the women in Rotary, want that government ratifies this convention; it has been long overdue. We therefore, request for an appointment to your office where we can table our request in detail” said Sheila Wamala, a member of Rotary club of Naalya.

Wamala applauded Speaker for opening up an opportunity for petitions saying that, “Ugandans know they can approach you and have their issues addressed; at least you always do something”.

Kadaga on the other decried government laxity to domesticate conventions saying she has had to bear the shame of being the Speaker of the country with the longest list of unratified conventions during international gatherings of Speakers of Legislatures.

“I really want us to ratify all these conventions but I must confess that my government is not very good at ratifications,” Kadaga said adding that, “but I am still going to do my part. I will write to the President to ratify this convention”.

Kadaga was addressing women Rotarians who were celebrating International Women’s Day at Serena Hotel on March 7, 2020. The dinner was organized by Rotary Club of Naalya.

Kadaga hailed Rotary on their community development projects in the country calling on its leadership to form clubs in up country districts.

“I have been waiting on you to establish Rotary club in Kamuli, I think it is one of way of cultivating a culture of developing communities” said Kadaga.