Singer, Ibrahim Mayanja, also known as Big Eye has written to police demanding for explanation on why it has not investigated circumstances that saw bottled pelted at him while performing two months ago.

In January on two occasions, Big Eye was pelted with stones while performing at concerts at Freedom City and Uganda Museum.

On Monday, Police said it had arrested 11 suspects who had pelted stones to singer Moses Ssali, also known as Bebe Cool, two days after Cinderella Sanyu’s Boom Party show at Lugogo.

However, in a letter to police, singer Big Eye says he is perturbed by the negligence of the law enforcement body that he said has failed to investigate his case up to now.

“Neither have I heard any attempts taken nor active investigations carried on by the organ over the double bottle pelting attacks towards me,” Big Eye said in the letter.

In his letter, the ‘Indicator’ singer says his is concerned that his brand, music market and subsequent sales deteriorated since the two incidents noting that investigations by police would help clear the air on the same.

“Therefore, I am honestly pleading with the Uganda Police to come out and clarify on this matter. I am looking forward to your response.”

When contacted for s comment on the matter, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga was not readily available.

The development comes a day after police arrested 11 suspects who had allegedly participated in pelting of stones at Bebe Cool while performing at a concert.

The move also came only hours after the Senior Presidential Adviser on Special Operations, Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba slammed police and organizers of the Boom party concert for failure to protect Bebe Cool from “hooligans”.

A number of social media commentators have since said the move by police to rush and arrest the suspects was informed by the First Son’s concern.

However, others have wondered why other singers pelted with bottles while performing have not seen the same treatment accorded to them, just like it was done to Bebe Cool.