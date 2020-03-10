Centenary ban in partnership with Shaka Zulu Foods Limited have rewarded groups of customers with assorted kitchen equipment worth shs20 million as part of the celebrations to mark the International Women’s day.

Speaking at the function, Beatrice Lugalambi, the General Manager Corporate Communications and Marketing at Centenary bank noted that women have taken more responsive roles in activities geared towards boosting the economy in various sectors and the need to reward them.

“Centenary Bank has continuously invested in women empowering programs in Uganda including financial literacy, funding of corporate social Initiatives aimed at training and improving the livelihood of Women and the girl child through the Cente Supawoman product,” Lugalambi highlighted.

Umar Kikungwe Umar, the Managing Director at Shaka Zulu Foods Limited said the gesture was meant to reward female customers on women’s day.

“Our decision to partner with Centenary Bank was informed by our knowledge of the women-focused initiatives championed by the bank in offering financial inclusion and women empowerment since there are immense opportunities for such businesses to thrive, given requisite support,”Kikungwe noted.

“Owners of small businesses, especially female entrepreneurs have limited information on avenues to access financial services and resources that limit their ability to improve and grow their businesses.”

Over the years, the bank has registered over 17,000 Supa women members, with over 5,000 that have accessed the bank’s credit services to start or boost their businesses.