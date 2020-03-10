Government has warned its citizens in several parts of the country to get ready for floods and landslides due to heavy rains that have begun.

A heavy downpour that pounded the country for more than six hours on Sunday night up to Monday morning left property destroyed.

However, in a statement released on Monday afternoon, Martin Owor, the Commissioner in charge of disaster preparedness and management at the Office of the Prime Minister said the first season rains have begun; will be heavy and above normal in several sub-regions of the country.

“In the coming days; massive floods and landslides are expected in the sub-regions of Elgon, Rwenzori and Kigezi . Most parts of the country will experience strong winds and lightening 4. People should not be caught unprepared,”Owor said in a statement.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, people living near river banks and on steep slopes should shift to homes of relatives and friends in safer locations whereas those near drainage channels should clear them.

“People should reinforce their roofs and walls where necessary. They are strongly advised not to walk or to allow a driver or boda boda-rider take them through flooded roads or bridges even if when the floods appear very low below the knees or rim of the car. 9. It takes only about 15 minutes for most flash-floods to clear,” government advised.

“It is advisable that one waits until the flash-floods have cleared. Store enough food and firewood to last three months. Take extra care of children, the elderly and other vulnerable persons, over the next three months.”

The development comes barely a week after heavy rains pounded Kisoro in the areas of Gakoro and Ntarama in Sooko parish in Muramba sub-county on Saturday.

A number of landslides have in the past hit several parts of the country including Bundibugyo and Bududa areas leaving a number of people dead and property in millions of money destroyed.