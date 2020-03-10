Singer Moses Ssali commonly known as Bebe Cool has vowed never to suspend his music performances even if it means being pelted with bottles again.

“Pelting me with bottles is only exposing your weaknesses. You cannot continue chasing artists like that because they don’t support what you believe in,” said Bebe Cool.

Bebe cool’s remarks came shortly after ugly scenes at Lugogo Cricket Oval when he was hurled with bottles as he performed at Cindy’s Boom party concert.

However, during a media interview on Monday, Bebe Cool accused some music promoters that subscribe to the People Power Movement led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine of being behind the scheme.

He noted that such an incident cannot will not derail his music career which spans more than 20 years.

He advised singers especially those who subscribe to National Resistance Movement to to be brave in the face of insults and to ignore the so called hooligans.

He urged police to introduce a rule of offering extra security at big events to avoid such incidents from happening again.

“Our security forces should begin charging at least Shs 5 million from promoters organising very big events. The forces can then be able to deploy more plain-clothed officers amongst the crowds,” he said.

However, on Monday, in a tweet, Lt Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi ,the first son said it was wrong for security to let such hooliganism continue under their watch.

“How could police and the bouncers at Cindy’s concert allow a few hooligans to hurl bottles at one of Uganda’s greatest artists? The same hooligans beat up women on women’s day for simply loving President Museveni and Bebe Cool,” Lt. Gen.Muhoozi said in a tweet on Monday morning.

“We expect a lot better next time from Police.”