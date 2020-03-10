The UPDF has said some of the people behind the attack on a detach in Zombo were former fighters who had been given amnesty by government.

On Thursday night, a group of unknown civilians wielding machetes, bows and arrows attacked Oduk UPDF detach in Zombo town council in Zombo district killing three soldiers and stole some guns before the army retaliated and pursued the attackers.

According to the deputy army spokesperson, Lt.Col.Deo Akiiki, the group totaling about 80 in number mostly from Paidha, Nyapea,Zeu, Zaale, Songoli and Atyak was “misled” by Congolese elements seeking guns to use for economic activities in Eastern Congo.

“The assailants were mobilized by some group who were recently given amnesty by government including one Ovoya, a witchdoctor and other ring leaders like Atochon, Oketcha, Openji, Openjuruanda and UPDF veteran, Corporal Bosco Tonifa,”Akiiki said in a statement.

Following the attack, security in the area led by the army launched a counteroffensive against the group which was trying to flee to the nearby Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the resultant process, 15 attackers were killed whereas 16 of them were captured alive by the UPDF and a gun recovered during the pursuit.

The army, however, says following the arrest, they are still collaborating with authorities from DRC in a bid to help pursue those who crossed the border but denied reports that the group had been undergoing training in Kiryandongo forest.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish more details about the matter,”Akiiki said.

“The UPDF will continue with the operations to ensure the group is wiped out and its leaders both in Uganda and Congo are brought to book. We have increased our border operations across the entire frontier with DRC in this area.”

The deputy army spokesperson called upon locals in Zombo to continue working with security to keep the borders safe and secure.