Gaming company, Champion Bet Uganda has appointed NBS Television presenter Douglas Lwanga as their brand ambassador.

Champion Bet is licensed and regulated by the Uganda National Gaming Board as an online betting majoring in sports alongside their leading online casino.

While announcing the partnership on Monday afternoon at Levels Lounge in Kampala, Davis Kikonyogo who spoke on behalf of Champion Bet said that Lwanga will be tasked with representing them on social media and headlining their cooperate social responsibility campaigns (CSR).

“We want to cut across a new segment of entertainment and Lwanga was the exact brand that we want to work with. This is going to give us a relationship with the media,” Kikonyongo said.

In his speech, Lwanga said that he comes to add on what Champion Bet has built.

“I will be headlining activations, charity activities and CSR campaigns countrywide to make sure that people understand the brand even more,” Lwanga said.

Lwanga also used the moment to rubbish off reports that suggested that he was leaving NBS Television.

“I am still working with Next Media and I will continue to present the NBS After 5 show and working at Nxt Radio,”

The ambassadorial deal according to Kikonyongo has no time limit until both parties agree to terminate it. The fee was also undisclosed.

Champion Bet, according to Deogratius Mafabi their operations manager aims to promote responsible betting with Lwanga as their ambassador. They pride themselves on their attractive odds which they say are best in the Ugandan market.