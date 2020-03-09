President Museveni has said women empowerment can best be achieved through economic Independence and that his government has put in place several initiatives to empower women economically.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the International Women Day in Mbale, Museveni said government has already made many strides in women emancipation.

He pointed out the 1.5 points added to girls joining public universities, equal opportunities for women in the armed forces and high number of women in parliament among other achievements for women.

Museveni condemned gender violence and advised the public to report such cases to both the police and through the political leadership structures.

Frank Tumwebaze, the minister of Gender and Social Development reiterated that Uganda had taken steps in improving women’s wellbeing through programmes like operation wealth creation, Youth Fund and ICT among others.

He said the International Women’s Day serves to remind the world of the call to action for women empowerment.

Dr. Rose Malango, the UN Resident Coordinator said that women and girls who are empowered are integral in the household and the community and hence contribute to sustainable development of the country.