The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has commended the Missionary Sisters of the Queen of Apostles for supporting women in Jinja and promised to follow up support to the women groups in the area.

The Speaker observed that the Missionary Sisters had empowered many locals living in the slums whose needs she said were often not addressed by the local government.

“Thank you for filling the gap and helping Government to organize these communities. I want you to send me the names of the women groups here so that they can benefit from specialized funding from Government,” said Kadaga.

She made the remarks while officiating at the Women’s Day celebrations in Masese, Jinja, held at Mary Queen of the Apostles Secondary School on Saturday, 07 March 2020.

She tasked the Jinja district Town Clerk to create public awareness on funding available from Government to parishes in Busoga which will enable residents implement livelihood improvement projects.

“Masese Parish, like all others in Busoga, is entitled to Shs30 million and this money is coming here. Please arrange the leaders to assist the people to access that money,” Kadaga said.

She also commended the Missionary Sisters for providing skills to locals in Masese like tailoring as well as promoting agriculture by providing seedlings and animals for rearing; and encouraged them to train the communities in urban farming.

Paul Mwiru (FDC, Jinja Municipality East) appreciated efforts of the Missionary Sisters to provide platforms for women in the area to uplift themselves, and also commended women in the communities for getting on board.

“They have endeavored to retool the fight for fairness and justice through activities that uplift women, which gives them the zeal to push for a place at the high tables in society,” Mwiru said.

Jinja district Mayor, Majidu Batambuze, emphasized the need to recognize and appreciate the role played by women in society, saying that fostering the girl child and women at large will build the nation.

“It is important that we play our part as far as women rights are concerned and make sure they are not marginalized. I commend the Speaker for promoting women in Uganda,” said Batambuze.

The superior general of the congregation of Missionary Sisters, Sr. Maria Goretti, called on Ugandans to work to improve situations of women by fighting existing stereotypes, adding that, “When given an opportunity, women can make a great change in society.”

The national celebrations of the International Women’s Day will be celebrated in Mbale under the theme:

“Celebrating 25 years of the 1995 Constitution: Milestones on promoting gender equality and Women’s empowerment in Uganda.”