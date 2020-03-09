A family in Mbale is in turmoil following allegations of incest between a prominent sheikh and his daughter.

This followed a complaint by the his wife accusing him of turning his affection to the daughter and neglecting her.

The incident happened in Nakaloke II upper village, Nakaloke Town Council.

Mariam Nagudi accused her husband Sheikh Abdul Karimu Ssemakula of neglecting her and shifting his affection to his 17 year old daughter Halima Namakula (not real name).

This follows a decision by Ssemakula to buy a smartphone for the daughter leaving Nagudi without a phone.

Nagudi also accused the husband of sleeping with the daughter, an allegation that could not be substantiated.

She said Ssemakula has been spending money on gifts for the daughter and taking her for outings, leaving the family without basics.

Neighbours confirmed Nagudi’s allegations saying they had noticed a suspicious closeness betweenAbdu Ssemakula and his daughter.

On his part, Ssemakula said he has been showing “parental love” to his daughter to protect her from being seduced by young men.