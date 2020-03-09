Operatives from crime intelligence have arrested a gang of seven armed men who had been involved in the several mobile money robberies in Mityana district.

According to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, on February 28, at around 8 pm, a group of four armed men attacked a mobile money point owned by one Sam Kule.

“The four, armed with an SMG rifle, were traveling on a motorcycle registration number UEH 937H, with a local government sticker belonging to Kapeka Sub County,” Enanga said.

“The robbers attacked Kule at his mobile money shop in Bukalamuli Village, Nakwaya Parish, Kikandwa sub-county in Mityana District and robbed him of 2.5 million shillings.”

The police mouthpiece said that after the robbers had left, Kule made an alarm that attracted locals who gave a chase to the robbers and in the circumstances that followed, the gang abandoned their motorcycle but shot an injured three people including Henry Llubinga, Arinaitwe Bumbakali Kasozi and Hamza Ssuuna.

However, Lubinga later succumbed to bullet wounds and later died at Mityana hospital.

Intelligence swings in

Following the incident, the police’s crime intelligence directorate swung into action to hunt for the suspects.

At the scene where the group had abandoned their motorcycle were a number of other items including two bags containing six rounds of ammunition, Itel mobile phone, a power bank and some clothes that belonged to the gang.

The items, especially the mobile phone became crucial pieces that using their surveillance system and operatives on the ground, crime intelligence was able to track down the suspects until their arrest.

“Consequently Mark Byakatonda, 27 a resident of Mityana, Fred Kamomo, 27 a resident of Kapeeka town council in Nakaseke district, Fred Kanamugire, a resident of Buswabulongo in Mityana district and Fred Munini Gafizi, 28 a resident of Manyogaseka zone in Gomba district were arrested,”Enanga said.

The police mouthpiece said crime intelligence operatives later arrested three other accomplices including Sam Karuhanga, Moses Akandwanaho and Godfrey Kahinda.

“An AK 47 riffle was also recovered from the suspects and has been submitted to our ballistic experts for scientific analysis. We commend our officers for the job well done in apprehending these criminals.”

This was the third incident involving armed gangs robbing mobile money in Mityana and the police spokesperson said investigations have found out that the suspects had bought the gun in January from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and had used it to carry out several robberies.

“Our intelligence was able to get information that the gun was procured from one Munyoro Singoma in DRC and used a canoe through Bundibugyo to enter the country,”Enanga noted.

He added that they have shared information with their counterparts in DRC to see that the suspect is arrested.