First son, Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations has slammed police and organisers for not providing protection to singer Bebe Cool during Cinderella Sanyu’s concert on Saturday.

There were ugly scenes at Lugogo Cricket Oval as Bebe Cool was performing during Cindy’s Boom party concert when the artist was hurled with bottles and insults from a section of fans while on stage.

However, in a tweet, Gen.Muhoozi said it was wrong for security to let such hooliganism continue under their watch.

“How could police and the bouncers at Cindy’s concert allow a few hooligans to hurl bottles at one of Uganda’s greatest artists? The same hooligans beat up women on women’s day for simply loving President Museveni and Bebe Cool,” Lt. Gen.Muhoozi said in a tweet on Monday morning.

“We expect a lot better next time from Police.”

As Bebe Cool performed on Saturday, a section of the fans booed and hurled bottles at the singer whom they accused of siding with their “oppressors” and attempts by the MC to calm the situation proved futile.

How could @PoliceUg and the bouncers at Cindy's Concert allow a few hooligans to hurl bottles at one of Uganda's greatest artists?? The same hooligans beat up women (on Women's Day) for simply loving @KagutaMuseveni and @BebeCoolUG. We expect a lot better next time from @PoliceUg pic.twitter.com/eYzsHINAC9 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) March 9, 2020

This is the umpteenth time for singers loyal to the ruling National Resistance Movement and President Museveni to be hurled with bottles while performing on stage.

Catherine Kusasira, Full- Figure and Big Eye are some of the other artists who have fallen victim to the fans throwing bottles at them while performing during concerts.

Recently, police warned it would be forced to ban some concerts if organisers fail to provide security measures to tackle hooliganism.

“We would like to issue a serious warning to event promoters and organisers against acts of disorder by revelers and activists burling bottles and stones during public events and in particular music concerts. We do not want to see a repeat of these ugly incidents which have the potential of putting lives of participants at greater risk,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said in January.

“We want everyone attending these events or concerts to have all the fun while obeying the law by acting responsibly and staying safe. It is a timely warning at the beginning of the year so that sanctions can be taken against an organiser or promoter who fails to address acts of hooliganism and disorders.”

According to Police, all forms of narcotics and alcohol abuse during the concerts should be controlled but also put in place plans for response to emergency and management situations and safe evacuation.

“Invest in research to find out which musicians are not wanted by the public and these should not be invited for concerts. If you don’t follow the provided guidelines, in future we will not allow concerts,”Enanga said.