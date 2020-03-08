What started out as a radio discussion in Nigeria found its way onto Twitter when a user posted the topic of choosing between an hour meeting Dangote or receiving 10 million naira (the equivalent of over ($27,000).

The debate could find relevance in countries like Uganda where people are highly entrepreneurial although they remain poor.

$27,000 translates into 100 million Uganda shillings.

In Nigeria, a twitter user @dillikonko explained why he thought the meeting was more profitable than the money. “I’m listening to this very interesting topic on radio. Take N10m or spend 1hr with Aliko Dangote.

“And I’m listening to very comedic comments from Nigerians. When will people realize N10m isn’t “a lot of money” anymore? Smh (sic shaking my head),” his post read. The debate over the better deal started under his tweet.

A group of people averred that the money was a mile the better option because it could help a person with ideas to develop their ideas and themselves.

A few people backed his view, one such said: “In that 1 hour I will pitch over 100 business ideas at least one go catch am.”

Another wrote: “I will go for talking with Dangote and just make request for sole distributor some product,” yet for a third group, they did not see a connection between the two options.

The post became the basis of extensive exchanges on Twitter as some of Nigeria’s biggest social media commentators (influencers) weighed in on the debate.