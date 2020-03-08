By William Kamukono

The former minister for ethics and integrity Ms Miria Matembe has hailed president Museveni for empowering women andthegirl child.

Matembe was the guest honor at ‘Run for her rights 20’ in Kyotera district. The run is aimed at helping girls have access to sanitary pads in schools.

She said, “Although I disagreed with President Museveni, I always thank him for encouraging and empowering the girl child unlike previous governments.”

Matembe said that although they fought for women’s rights, it was President Museveni who facilitated their dream and saw women out of kitchen and occupying offices.

She said a women should be treated as a human being in her full rights in sense of observing gender equality.

The run which attracted over 20 schools in Kyotera district was organised by Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda (DROTY), a community based organisation, in Kyotera district.

Arnold Ssessaazi , the Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda director thanked Matembe for starting the fight against gender inequality which is bearing fruits now.