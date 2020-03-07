Thomas Odongo

Local volleyball governing body Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) on Friday afternoon launched the Beach Volleyball Continental Cup Second Round – Women Group D in Lugogo, Kampala.

The UVF was represented by it’s President Hadija Namanda.

She was flanked by NCS (National Council of Sports) administrator James Kasumba, Uganda’s tournament contingent and chairperson tournament local organizing committee (LOC), Edgar Karungi.

The event proper which is the last round to the main continental Olympic qualifier will be played between Tuesday 10 – Thursday 12 March 2020 at White Sand Beach in Entebbe.

“Traveling teams will arrive on Monday. All countries meant to play have confirmed participation. We shall hold our last technical meeting on Monday to ensure that we deliver a great tournament,” Karungi said.

Hosts Uganda, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Guinea Conakty will be the teams participating.

UVF’s Namanda confirmed readiness to host the event.

“We are good to go as many things have already been put in place to ensure that the event is a success,” Namanda noted before lauding CAVB (African Volleyball Confederation) for the opportunity to host the event.

The event will be played on round-robin format and about six to seven matches will be played per day.

To make it to the second round, Uganda participated in the first round event held in Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania in January. Then, the Uganda team coached by Sam Meya emerged third in their pool.

Among the four players who played in Tanzania, Sayder Nungi is the only one out due to a knee injury. She is replaced by Margaret Namyalo.

Peace Busingye, Kauthar Kagoya and Joanita Nabbuuto maintain their places.