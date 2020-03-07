A total of 18 people, including three UPDF soldiers, have been killed and 16 others arrested after an unknown gang tried to attack an army detach in Zombo on Thursday night.

The incident, according to sources, happened when a large group of people armed with machetes, arrows and bows attacked a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) detach at Odic village, Abide West Ward in Zombo town council.

“They killed three soldiers, injured two others and burnt huts. They also took some guns,” the source told the Nile Post.

According to the UPDF 4th division spokesperson, Maj.Ceasar Otim Olweny, the gang tried to retreat towards the DRC border.

“It is true it happened yesterday night. Some gangs of criminals attacked our detachment in Zombo but we could not establish the number because it was at night. They had been inspired by some traditional ways of doing things and being deceived to use arrows and bows to attack,” Otim told this website.

Pursuit

Following the attack, security in the area led by the army launched a counter offensive against the group which was trying to flee to the nearby Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the resultant process, 15 attackers were killed whereas 16 of them were captured alive by the UPDF and a gun recovered during the persuit.

“We spent the entire day yesterday. We were in running battles with them trying to stop them from proceeding to the DRC. The operation to arrest get others is still on ,”the 4th division spokesperson said.

In the past few years, there have been nasty incidents of some elements trying to attack security installations in West Nile but on all occasions they have been repulsed and culprits either arrested or killed in action.