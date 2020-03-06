By Melanie Atwebembeire

Uganda Peoples’ Congress will elect it’s next party president between 4th – 5th June 2020 ahead of the 2021 general elections. This was revealed in their electoral road map released Thursday by party president Peter Walubiri while addressing the press.

The road map shows that the party started preparing for 2021 general elections on 1stJanuary 2019 with nationwide census and registration of party members. This process ends 30th March 2020

“The census shall lead to the holding of internal party elections and meetings of national party organs” Walubiri said.

From 3rd April to 10th July, the party will be conduct internal party elections; from 18th to 25th April, it will verify district conference register and national council members.

The road map noted that from 28th to 29th April 2020, the party will hold a national council meeting.

From 2nd to 9th May 2020, the process to elect a new party president will start with expressions of interest for presidential aspirants and handing in nomination papers.

4th -5th May the party will have a delegates conference to elect its president under article 13.2(5).

Presidential candidates shall be bound to contest as the official flag bearer in the general elections of 2021.

A number of activities shall follow that include appointing of party’s electoral officials, primary elections for party candidates, preparations for national elections, nomination of party candidates in the national elections, nomination and elections of interests’ group representatives, campaign for party candidates and end with review of elections from March – December 2021.

According to Walubiri, UPC expect police to protect them while carrying out these activities.

He went on to condemn police’s brutality towards opposition members adding that, “We do not expect anyone to interfere with our forthcoming meetings.”

Walubiri also revealed that UPC does not plan to front joint candidates with other political parties in 2021 general elections.

He did say, “We are not ready for a coalition because we have different ideas but if anyone is interested, we are open for a discussion.”