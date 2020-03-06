Thomas Odongo

Team Captain Shadir Musa is the only national boxer (bomber)who has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics through the continental (African) qualifier held in Dakar, Senegal a few days ago.

It has now become tricky for the rest of the team for they are now meant to vie for the remaining slots of the Olympics via the world games due next month (April) in Paris, France.

Attaining an Olympic spot in the world meet is a bit challenging but for the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) President – Moses Muhangi, there is still a chance to have more Ugandans in the boxing cast.

“12 players can qualify at the Paris event. It will be a tough one but as a federation we shall be giving the team all the support we can,” Muhangi noted adding that, “soon we shall enter a camp to ensure that the players are in perfect shape by then.”

Albeit a false display mainly in the semifinals during the continental meet, Muhangi who graced the Dakar event is upbeat that some Bombers can still make it to the Tokyo do.

“There were no unanimous losses registered by our five players that made it to the semi-final. It was just that the draws were tough but the players gave their all,” Muhangi said.

Going forward, Muhangi believes that aspects like discipline, exposure and continental experience will hand the Bombers an upper hand in Paris.