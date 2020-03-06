Thomas Odongo

The American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFU) is currently embarking on grass roots development to ensure that the game’s future is secured through budding new players.

To create a sustainable grass roots development mechanism, for now, AFFU is targeting international schools within Kampala to embrace the game which is new here in the Pearl of Africa.

Galaxy International School Uganda and Kampala Diplomatic International School are the latest international schools to embrace the game.

According to the American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFU) President – Steven George Okeng, tapping into young blood in international schools is very vital in raising elite athletes.

“Football is an international sport so it is good that we teach it to students who can easily comprehend it’s basics right from the start,” Okeng said adding that they have plans for other schools too.

Okeng also added that it is a bit easy to deal with international schools on many grounds.

“They are self sustainable in consideration of how expensive the game is. They are willing to buy equipment and hire coaches. It is much easier to approach them and they take on the game,” Okeng said.

Since most American students in Uganda study in such international schools, Okeng believes that it is much easier to pass on the game to them.

“Football is like culture to Americans so anybody who originates from that side can easily play it. Some students already know the game hence making the work of coaches much easier,” Okeng added.

AFFU is also plotting to take the game to traditional schools too before broadening their wings.