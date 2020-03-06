People Power pressure group head, Presidential hopeful and Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said he is open to talks with anyone, including the First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Bobi Wine however placed conditions for such talks to happen.

“I’m open to transparent talks with anyone but before that, you and your father should stop actions that have left many orphans, widows and torture victims,” Bobi Wine said.

He claimed that there is no way talks would be transparent with Muhoozi when he (Bobi Wine) is not ‘free’.

“Respect human rights and the rule of law. Only free men can negotiate. Remove the boot off my neck and I’ll have a voice to speak with you,” he added.

Bobi was responding to an earlier suggestive tweet by the First Son who also happens to the Presidential advisor on Special operations.

Muhoozi claimed that a lot of his supporters were persuading him into talking to Bobi Wine.

He did not mention exactly what the talk would be about.

“A lot of my supporters are telling me to sit down and talk to my brother Bobi Wine. I have no problem talking to him, we talked in the past and were friends,” Muhoozi claimed.

“I just advise all the youth never to seek war over peace,” he added.