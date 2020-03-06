Police in Gayaza is investigating circumstances under which Corby House, a girls’ dormitory at Gayaza High School was gutted by fire around 8 pm on Friday evening.

According to the school headmistress Robinah Katongole, there were no injuries and fatalities recorded by press time as the girls were attending evening classes also known as ‘preps’.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed the incident and said that their fire fighting teams responded on time to put out the fire although they were not able to save several items.

“The fire was contained through the property and the dormitory got burnt. All students and the rest of the dormitories are safe. The cause of the fire is being investigated,” Enanga said.

Gayaza high school remains one of the oldest all-girls boarding secondary schools in the country. It is church-funded, government-aided and accredited by the Ministry of Education.

As of November 2019, Gayaza has 1,278 students according to the school’s website.