Five suspects have escaped from the newly constructed Budaka Central Police Station.

The breakout on Thursday night was confirmed by the acting Budaka district CIID officer Moses Bavekuno.

Bavekuno says that the five escapees managed to drill a hole through the ceiling of the cell they were in and escape through an opening in the toilets near the District Police Commander’s office.

The escapees have been identified as Gaba Bashir from Kamonkoli subcounty, Hire Muhamad, Kageni Isma, Ngule Patrick residents of Naboa subcounty and Docu George.

Gaba was under arrest and charged with defilement; Muhamad, Isma and Patrick charged with animal theft while Docu George faces charges of obstructing police work.

Bavekuno says that sister security agencies have been informed of the breakout. Intelligence officers have been sent to the area to investigate the prison-break. Once arrested, the suspects will face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody under number CRB 140/2020.

The CIID Budaka officer attributes the successful escape to a current shortage of manpower at the station.

He says that, ‘’We are supposed to have three shifts but we have only two so you find that some officers are overworked.”

Bavekuno declined to comment on whether the officers on duty during the escape will be punished. He told this reporter, “I don’t know go and ask the acting DPC.”

When contacted for her comment at her office, Pauline Ahimbisibwe, the acting district police commander (DPC) declined to comment on the incident. She responded, ‘’I can’t comment on that. What else do u want?”

However, sources who wish to remain anonymous confided that the escape could have been facilitated by some insiders who wish the acting DPC to be portrayed as an incompetent officer.

