Climate change, as a term, may not be new to the ears of many but solutions to it might be.

The United Nations (UN) listed taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts thirteenth (13) under its seventeen (17) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and since agreements have been signed by world leaders, summits have been held and continue to be held in order to find a lasting solution the climate problem.

Several climate activists and experts have also hit the road and streets world over demanding for the same. But what is this climate change and why should we really care?

Look, it is true that climate change is a global challenge and therefore global solutions should be found but unfortunately, the effects of climate change are local and local solutions are necessary and this is why everyone should care.

Let us first educate ourselves on how we got here. A graph from NASA shows that for several years before 1950, levels of carbon dioxide were fluctuating, rising and falling systematically.

The mass production industrial revolution in the 1950’s according to NASA however spiked off upward trend and this has never gone down since. It is rising every year.

According to Harriet Hope Akello, a programs manager at Climate Action Network Uganda (CAN), the continuous spike is because of the carbon emissions in Uganda and elsewhere in the world, which is not being reduced.

Vanessa Nakate, a climate activist from Uganda also attested to this when Nile Post contacted her.

“Human activity has heavily influenced this and that is why we are demanding for climate action,” Nakate said.

When all these gases are released into the air, some get trapped in the atmosphere and form blanket on the surface of the earth, which leaves the earth warmer and warmer that it was.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) the challenge is not that the earth is getting warmer, the challenge is that it is getting warm at a terrible speed than it should.

“The earth is one degree warmer than it was in the pre industrial revolution times. If the earth is 1.5 degree warmer by 2100, that is okay,” a statement on UNEP’s website reads in part.

UNEP adds that it will also be okay if the earth is 2 degrees warmer by 2100 but unfortunately according to which the speeds at which the gasses are being released into the atmosphere, the earth is likely to hit the 1.5 degrees in just ten years (by 2030).

This why activists and experts are now demanding that the world leaders formulate policies that will force industries to cut down on the fossil fuels, burning of coal among other activists that increase the rate at which the earth is getting warmer.

If the earth hits the 1.5-degree mark in 2030, this means nothing but catastrophe and danger, which you and I will surely be, part of. This right here is why you should care.

The recent floods in parts of Uganda, the uncoordinated and changing rainfall patterns in Uganda and elsewhere in the world, the rising hot temperatures and the locust that invaded Uganda and Kenya earlier this year could all be a part of nature’s way to react and inform us that it is suffocating and we should do something about it.

Now that we are all aware of what Climate Change is and how we got here, Next Friday we shall look at the famous Paris Agreement and measures that countries like Uganda are taking to combat climate change.

